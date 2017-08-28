Jerry Earl McGuire

February 7, 1936 – August 16, 2017

BOWIE – Jerry Earl McGuire, 81, passed away on Aug. 16, 2017 in Jacksboro, TX.

Jerry was born on Feb. 7, 1936 to Miller and Roberta (Schultz) McGuire in Vernon.

Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a career military man serving across the world including the Vietnam War for more than 20 years.

Jerry also owned his own business, obtained his pilot’s license, and was a minister. He had a heart for those in need always giving blankets, food and coffee to the homeless, especially at Christmas. He was a loving and caring family man that will be missed dearly.

He is survived today by his children, Ramona Bentley, Loreanne Kurtz and Steve McGuire; brother, Raymond McGuire; and grandchildren, Wesley and Taylor Hall, James and John Kurtz, Elizabeth, Molly Mendee and Randy McGuire; and many great grandchildren

An online guestbook can be found at www.cokerfuneral.com.

Paid publication