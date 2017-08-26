Lady Rabbits fall to Millsap

After a second place finish in the silver division at the Glen Rose Tournament this past weekend, the Lady Rabbits fought hard against Millsap Tuesday night but fell in five sets to the Lady Bulldogs.

Bowie was outscored by 15-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23 and 8-15.

“Millsap ran a fast offense that took some adjusting to in the first two sets,” said Bowie High School Head Volleyball Coach Breanna Jones. “The girls fought back in the third and fourth set, which is mentally tough to do.”

Read the full story on the game in the weekend News.