Loaded baked potato casserole is truly delicious comfort food. Made with real cheese, real potatoes and real bacon, it’s the ultimate family favorite side dish.
There is a beautiful area in northern Utah filled with farms, real cowboys and amazing mountain scenery. That’s the inspiration for Cache Valley® Creamery, famous for making fresh dairy products since 1937! Today their products are sold in stores in Utah and surrounding states. I am happy to be partnering with Cache Valley Creamery for this blog post.
If you run into me at the grocery store, chances are I will have a big block of Cache Valley Creamery cheddar cheese in my shopping cart. My family eats this cheese pretty much every day sliced and in recipes like my Loaded Baked Potato Casserole.
Loaded Baked Potato Casserole is one of my favorite dishes. I use lots of real Cache Valley Creamery Cheddar Cheese, real potatoes and real bacon, so it can easily be the main meal or served as a hearty side dish. Either way, everyone loves to eat it.
- 4 lbs Red Potatoes, cut into quarters
- 1/4 cup Butter (Softened)
- 1/4 cup Milk
- 1/2 cup Sour Cream
- 1 tsp Better Than Buillon Chicken Base
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1/2 tsp Pepper
- 1/2 tsp Garlic Salt
- 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
- 2 cups Cache Valley Creamery Cheddar Cheese, Freshly grated (Divided)
- 15 slices Bacon, cooked and crumbled (Divided)
- 3 Green Onions, chopped
Boil potatoes in a large pot of water for about 25 minutes or until tender. Drain well and return potatoes to the pot. Mash the potatoes with a potato masher.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 13×9 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Add sour cream, butter, milk, salt, pepper, bouillon chicken base, garlic salt and garlic powder to the mashed potatoes. Mix well with a mixer or large spoon.
Stir in 1 cup of freshly grated Cheddar Cheese and 2/3 of the crumbled bacon.
Place the potato casserole mixture in an even layer in the prepared baking dish. Bake in oven for 25 minutes.
Remove from oven and evenly sprinkle the top of the casserole with a cup of grated Cheddar Cheese and the remaining crumbled bacon. Return casserole to oven and bake for 5 more minutes, until cheese is melted.
Remove the casserole from the oven. Scatter green onions on top of the casserole and serve.
This looks like a great recipe and it is perfect if you are expecting a large crowd for dinner. Question: Some people are allergic to garlic. While I personally like it – in moderation – can you recommend a substitute that will not compromise your recipe?
I have been making twice baked potatoes for years – sour cream, heavy cream, butter, salt, pepper, and horseradish. I bake the shells (browning the inside) to give them the strength to hold the above mixture. Sometimes use A-1 sauce in the bottom as an added spicy surprise. I top the filled shells with a sprinkle of A-1 and a generous portion of cheddar cheese. Try it