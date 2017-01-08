Loaded baked potato casserole is truly delicious comfort food. Made with real cheese, real potatoes and real bacon, it’s the ultimate family favorite side dish.

There is a beautiful area in northern Utah filled with farms, real cowboys and amazing mountain scenery. That’s the inspiration for Cache Valley® Creamery, famous for making fresh dairy products since 1937! Today their products are sold in stores in Utah and surrounding states. I am happy to be partnering with Cache Valley Creamery for this blog post.

If you run into me at the grocery store, chances are I will have a big block of Cache Valley Creamery cheddar cheese in my shopping cart. My family eats this cheese pretty much every day sliced and in recipes like my Loaded Baked Potato Casserole.

Loaded Baked Potato Casserole is one of my favorite dishes. I use lots of real Cache Valley Creamery Cheddar Cheese, real potatoes and real bacon, so it can easily be the main meal or served as a hearty side dish. Either way, everyone loves to eat it.