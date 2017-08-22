Mary Nell (Lawson) Mosley

November 4, 1924 – August 19, 2017

SAINT JO – Mary Nell (Lawson) Mosley, 92, died Aug. 19, 2017.

A viewing was from 1-2 p.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo prior to the service.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo with Pastor Larry Eberhart officiating. Burial followed in Mountain Park Cemetery.

Mary Nell was born in Saint Jo on Nov. 4, 1924 to Virgil R. and Katie Lee (Hall) Lawson. She graduated from Saint Jo High School and became a beautician. Mary Nell married Coy Mosley on Dec. 29, 1945 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo. They were the proud parents of two daughters. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil R. and Katie Lee (Hall) Lawson; husband, Coy Mosley; son-in-law, Prentis L. “Van” Harris; brothers, J.B. Lawson and Alonzo Lawson; and sister, Frances (Lawson) Raymond.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Harris, Saint Jo and Jeaton Russell, Nocona; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.