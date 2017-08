The proposed 2017-18 budget and 2017 tax rate for Montague County will be adopted at a 9 a.m. meeting of the commissioner’s court on Aug. 28.

A series of three agendas have been posted for the two public hearings required, before the regular agenda. A hearing for the proposed tax rate increase will begin at 8:30 a.m.

A rate of .55 cents per $100 in property value is proposed, which is .0403 cents above the rate of .5097 from 2016.

