More schools set to open, share your first day photos

Four more Montague County school districts begin school this week.

Montague, Nocona and Prairie Valley will start the school year Aug. 21.

Bowie ISD begins Aug. 23 with an early release at noon.

Meet the Teacher at the elementary and intermediate campuses will be 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Students at the junior high and high school campuses will meet their teachers from 5:30-7 p.m.

Gold-Burg has the latest start date of Aug. 28. Meet the Teacher night for the Bears will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Remember to slow down in school zones and stop for busses when their lights are flashing.

The Bowie News would like to share your first day of school photos please share them on our Facebook page or email to editor@bowienewsonline.com