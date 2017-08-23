Newcomers contest city, school elections

There will be contested elections in the Bowie city and school elections as candidates waited until the last day on Monday to submit their paperwork.

In the Bowie City Council election new Councilor Gaylynn Burris is the only mayoral candidate, however, each of the three incumbents have draw challengers for the council.

Two of the three Bowie School Trustees races also will be contested. Saint Jo City Council has drawn three candidates for its three races and is expected to cancel its election, while the school board has six candidate for three places including the incumbents.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.