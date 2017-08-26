Nocona City Council applies for grant, changes insurance

The Nocona City Council approved a pair of items in an 8 a.m. called meeting Thursday.

Nocona will submit a grant application to the Office of the Governor, criminal justice division which could fund the purchase of rifle resistant body armor.

City Secretary Revell Hardison said there is no dollar amount yet, however, it would be enough to fund equipment for a total of five officers and the reserves.

An interlocal agreement was finalized for Cobra continuation of coverage with the Texas Municipal League Multistate Intergovernmental Employee Benefits Pool to provide employee health benefits.

Read more on this story in the weekend News.