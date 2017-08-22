Robert Shawn McCash

August 23, 1962 – August 18, 2017

HASLET — Robert Shawn McCash, 54, passed away Aug. 18, 2017 in Dallas, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Shawn was born Aug. 23, 1962 in Fort Worth to James and Linda (Darter) McCash. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1980 and then graduated from Texas Tech University in 1987 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering. He started out on the USA Junior Pistol Shooting team in 1980. He continued that love for shooting into his mid 30s and has been an avid hunter through out his life.

Shawn married Cynthia Peterson on Oct. 16, 1999 in Fort Worth. He retired as vice president of engineering for Waste Connections Inc. and he served as vice president of Environmental Management and Technology for Progressive Waste Solutions Ldt. and senior vice president of Landfill Operations and Engineering at Waste Services Inc from 2004 until its merger with PWS in 2010.

Shawn started his career at Chemical Waste Management in 1987 before joining Chambers Development Company as a region construction engineer in Georgia. Shawn joined Laidlaw as a regional construction manager before going to Allied Corporate after the merger of those two companies in 1996. During Shawn’s 30 year career in the waste industry, he has served on many technical advisory boards including EREF, GWMS, and NWRA and is well known throughout the solid waste industry.

He is preceded in death by his father, James McCash.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Cindy McCash, Haslet; sons, Robert Ian McCash and William Aidan McCash both of Haslet; mother, Linda McCash, Bowie; brother, Scott McCash and wife Deborah, New Braunfels; sister, Shelly Taylor and husband Frank, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Cancer Society of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

