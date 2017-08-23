Shebang website showcases auction items

Have you visited the new Shebang website to see what will be up for bids at the annual Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum fundraiser on Sept. 16?

At www.tntshebang.org, guests can see items up for bid in the live auction, as well as the silent and bucket auctions.

Shebang is the annual fundraiser for the museum where all proceeds go to support museum operations and activities throughout the year. The dinner and auction begin at 6 p.m. Cost of tickets is $50 per person, which includes a steak dinner.

Along the various auctions there will be a grand prize drawing for a 2017 Bennche Big Horn 700x 4X4 side by side. Tickets are $50 for a chance to win this prize.

Shebang will take place at the Veranda Inn Events Center, across the street from the museum on U.S. Highway 82.

Stop by the museum and see the Millard Fillmore Ball Agriculture Center which will soon be open for events and to showcase the museum’s many unique agricultural exhibits.

Call 825-5330 to order tickets or to make a donation or provide an item for the auction.