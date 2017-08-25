Texas prepares for Hurricane Harvey’s landfall; National Weather Service update

In anticipation of Hurricane Harvey making landfall, Attorney General Ken Paxton today said Texans must be vigilant to heed any and all directions from local and state law enforcement officials as they prepare to guide people along the Gulf Coast to safety.

Governor Greg Abbott preemptively declared a state of emergency for 30 Texas counties, which are listed at http://bit.ly/2wCDTbP.

“Anytime catastrophic storms hit Texas, we witness the courage of our first responders and the generosity of neighbors coming together to help their fellow Texans,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Unfortunately, in the wake of the damage from storms and flooding, we also see bad actors taking advantage of victims and their circumstances. To that end, I’d like to caution everyone in any area that may be affected by Harvey to be extremely cautious with people who may offer to help residents with rebuilding or repairs.”

Texans in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey who suspect they are being scammed or who encounter price gouging should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508, email consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov or file a complaint online at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.

Finally, Attorney General Paxton said: “Please continue to join Angela and me in praying for the wonderful people along the Texas Gulf Coast, and for the brave law enforcement officials, first responders and others who will be risking their lives to keep Texans safe.”