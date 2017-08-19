By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia

It’s a guarantee each year will bring some new toy craze, from Tamagotchi’s to Furbies to Beanie Babies. The latest kid craze has created an obsession with fidget spinners.

The popular gadget is spinning its way into the hands of children across the country- including Montague County, where more than half of parents surveyed in a recent Bowie News poll said their children owned the newest toy fad.

A fidget spinner is a three-pronged, palm-sized piece of plastic or metal consisting of a ball-bearing in the center, designed to spin along its axis with little effort. The toy was invented in the early 1990s; but, unlike other fads, it was designed with a purpose: To relieve stress and help children with special needs stay focused.

However, many specialists working with special needs children find other tools more useful.

Read the full feature in the weekend News.