Willa Dean Lee

October 1, 1930 – August 24, 2017

NOCONA – Willa Dean Lee, 86, died on Aug. 24 in Nocona, TX.

Family visitation is planned for 1 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Jerry Wood Chapel in Nocona, with the funeral

service to follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. Les Ryan will conduct the service. Interment was at Nocona Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are: Bob Way, Roger Way, Gary Guthrie and Joe Bob Lee.

Lee was born in Orr, OK on Oct. 1, 1930 to Albert and Ruby Perry Grover. She married the late Charley

W. Lee on Jan. 7, 1950 and they made their home in Montague County where she was a homemaker and

mother of two children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband who died Feb. 15, 1993; brothers, Othel, Monroe

and Alvis Grover and sister, Patricia Guthrie.

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Henson, Nocona; son, C.W. Lee, Bowie; sisters, Norman Jones,

Davis, OK and Marie Freeman, Amarillo; two grand children and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, Box 595, Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jerry Woods

Funeral Home, Nocona.