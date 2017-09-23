Man jailed for threatening landlord

A 56-year-old Bowie man was arrested on Sept. 18 accused of deadly conduct against his landlord.

Bowie Police Detective Bob Blackburn is investigating a complaint made by Barbara Taliani on Sept. 14. Taliani manages the property Brian Lewis rents at 427 E. Wilbarger.

According to Taliani, she went to speak with Lewis about some violations of his lease and during that discussion he allegedly pulled out a machete and began waving it in a threatening manner. Blackburn said Lewis’ also made threats to Taliani.

A warrant was obtained for Lewis on a complaint of deadly conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was arrested on Monday, and released from the county jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.