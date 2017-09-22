Martha M. Scaling Creasy

December 30, 1961 – September 18, 2017

GREELEY, CO – Martha Marie Scaling Creasy, 55, originally from Bowie and Bellevue, passed away Sept. 18, 2017 in Greeley, CO.

A memorial service will be at noon on Sept. 30 at St. John’s Anglican Church, 2401 College Avenue, Fort Worth, with a reception following.

She was born in Fort Worth on Dec. 30, 1961 to Charles William and Diane McMurray Scaling.

Martha graduated from Bowie High School in 1980. She married Roland E. Creasy, Jr. on May 20, 1994. She attended Midwestern State University. She was a volunteer at child development centers, enjoyed playing the piano and singing hymns. She had a giving heart and was a member of Emmaus Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles William Scaling, Jr.

She is survived by her husband Roland; mother, Diane Scaling Pegg; siblings, Bill Scaling, Tom Scaling, Bettie Scaling Bosworth and Mary Scaling Hubbard; and her children, Benjamin, Abram, Rebekah, Rachel, Abigail and Gabriel.

