$200,000 in drugs seized during traffic stop

By BARBARA GREEN

A late night traffic stop by Bowie Police Thursday night along U.S. Highway 287 discovered a Hutto, TX man transporting more than $200,000 worth of marijuana and THC vapor oil.

The stop was made by Officer Cody Stone about 11:45 p.m. on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 287 at State Highway 59 where police were running highway interdiction.

Stone saw a pickup exit the roadway and pull to the shoulder. The driver got out and walked around the vehicle with a flashlight, so Stone stopped to make a welfare check on the vehicle with Utah license plates.

According to the probable cause affidavit Anthony Jarrod Duncan, 37, was looking at damage to his back bumper, which Stone said was old enough it had dirt on it. The officer asked Duncan if he left the highway due to the interdiction sign and he said no.

After checking the man’s driver’s license and asking for consent to search, Duncan was reportedly “very hesitant,” which led Stone to call for a K-9 unit. The eventual probable cause search resulted in the discover of more than 30 pounds of marijuana and 3,600 vials of THC oil. Read the full story in the weekend News.