Being ‘Firewise” at home can reduce impact of wildland fire

Devastation from recent catastrophic wildfires in California have shown the world these types of fires can cause death and destruction.

In an effort to inform area residents about steps they can take to protect themselves against wildland fires, The Bowie News will be publishing informational columns from the City of Bowie Fire Department during the following weeks.

Fire season is approaching. As freezing weather sets in, grasses die and trees become dormant.

Learn some safety tips to protect your home from wildfire.