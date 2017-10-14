Bowie Chamber of Commerce ready to ‘rock’ at auction

There is still time to get your tickets for the “Bowie Rocks” auction and dinner presented by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 16.

This year’s theme is taken from the fad of painting rocks and hiding them in the community as a way to share kindness in an unexpected location. Citizens have been invited to paint rocks that will be used for table decorations.

Auction/dinner tickets are $25 each. Call the chamber at 872-1173 to reserve tickets.

The auction is the chamber’s primary fundraiser of the year.

