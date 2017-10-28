Bowie Junior High earns level 1 certification with High Reliability Schools

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Junior High School is the first campus in the Bowie Independent School District to attain level one certification in the High Reliability Schools program completing more than a year and half of work.

Oct. 23 was an exciting day at the campus as an evaluator visited the campus, talked with staff and students and examined binders with more than 1,200 pages of documentations on the level one task.

Jeneanne Fleming, principal, said having an outside person look at what you have done and say it passes, validates the work.

“It’s nice to be first, although it is not a race, but there is some pride in reaching the goal and always good for the staff to feel proud. We have a sense of accomplishment that we followed through and got the certification. There are three levels available, so we can take time to reflect, then start on number two,” exclaimed Fleming.

