City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department trains for extrication

Members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department took part in a training session on extrication methods Saturday at Wendell Phillip’s Salvage yard. Lt. Lee Adams demonstrates a method to remove a door using the Hurst tool.(News photo by Barbara Green)
Members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department took part in a training session on extrication methods Saturday at Wendell Phillip’s Salvage yard. Lt. Lee Adams demonstrates a method to remove a door using the Hurst tool.(News photo by Barbara Green)
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply