City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department trains for extrication

10/25/2017 NEWS 0

Members of the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department took part in a training session on extrication methods Saturday at Wendell Phillip’s Salvage yard. Lt. Lee Adams demonstrates a method to remove a door using the Hurst tool. (Photo by Barbara Green)

