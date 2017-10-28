Forestburg takes on Graford

The Forestburg Lady Horns are on the road to playoffs and will take on Graford at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Windthorst High School.

The Lady Horns squared off against the Lady Jackrabbits earlier this season in a match that started off strong for Forestburg.

“I think the team did very well all the way through the first three sets. They played hard and worked together,” said Forestburg Head Volleyball Coach Cori Hayes after the match.

However, the team struggled in the fourth set, handing Graford the win.

“In the fourth set, the team just got down and it really showed in the final

See the full story in the weekend News.