Grady William McElhannon

April 12, 1938 – October 19, 2017

DALLAS – Grady William McElhannon, 79, passed away at his home on Oct. 19, 2017.

Grady William McElhannon, known as Bill, and affectionately as “Big Bill” to match his bigger than life personality, was born in Borger on April 12, 1938.

He grew up in Nocona where he played football and was active in the vocational agricultural program at Nocona High School. He went on to Kemper Military Academy in Missouri to finish high school, play football and attend junior college. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1960 and served his country until his honorable discharge.

He came to Dallas and began a lifelong career of sales. He was a top salesman and spent many years traveling the large and small towns of West Texas selling women’s dresses and sportswear to his estimated 350 plus accounts.

Upon his retirement in the late 80s, he cared for his mother, Katie until her death.

In 2005 he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease and dealt with that for the remaining years of his life.

He had a wide array of friends and family and stayed in touch with them on a regular basis up to the day of his death. His booming personality, optimism and enthusiasm for life will be missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Katie McElhannon; older brother, James McElhannon and niece, Kimbra McElhannon.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle McElhannon; grandchildren, Taylar and Darrion Collins McElhannon; and nephews, many cousins, great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Laurel Land Funeral Home Dallas, 6000 S.R.L Thornton Fwy.

