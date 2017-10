The Breckenridge Buckaroos handed the Bowie Jackrabbits its first district loss of the 2017 season on Friday night by a score of 6-32.

It was Bowie who took control of the game in the first half as the first team to put points on the board and holding the Buckaroos until late in the half.

“The first half we played really well, probably the best half of football we have played all year. Defensively, we played really well,” said Head Coach Dylan Stark.