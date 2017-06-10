Joseph A. Mitchell

Joseph A. Mitchell
January 10, 1923 – September 26, 2017
BOWIE – Joseph A. Mitchell, 94, died Sept. 26, 2017 in Bowie, TX.
Family selected arrangements with direct cremation.
Mitchell was born Jan. 10, 1923 on a farm near Bowie to John and Cornelia Mitchell.
He graduated from Bowie High School in 1939 and served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years. Mitchell work as a geological surveyor in the oil field industry.
He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his nephew, Terry Mitchell; and two nieces, Joyce Whatley, Fruitvale and Catherine Bone, Hewitt.

