Lady Rabbits end season on a high note

The Bowie High School volleyball team wrapped up the 2017 season with a home win over the Jacksboro Lady Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits knocked down the visiting team 25-19-25-18, 25-15. Mackenzie Gresham powered Bowie’s offense with 14 kills, while Ivy Dennis registered an additional eight and Lexi Swearingin put down two ace serves.

Landra Parr provided 31 assists for the Lady Rabbits, while Gresham and Lauren Gill led the back-row defense with four digs each. Kamryn Cantwell put up three blocks at the net in the last game of the season.

“I am really proud of the girls,” said Head Coach Breanna Jones. “They did everything I asked them to do and worked hard everyday. We all learned a lot from each other.”

