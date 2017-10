Bowie Lady Rabbit Kamryn Cantwell has earned a spot at the state cross country meet after running her way to a fifth place finish with a time of 13:56.30 at regionals on Monday.

Cantwell will compete at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

The Bowie High School cross country team finished 13th at the UIL 3A Region I meet in Lubbock, with Macie McCullum the second fastest for Bowie with a time of 14:37.09 and a 27th place finish.