Nationwide drug drop scheduled for Saturday

The Bowie Police Department will take part in the nationwide drug drop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the police department lobby located at 304 Lindsay.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency has this program each year to help people clear their medicine chest of any out-of-date over-the-counter medicine, plus unused or out-of-date prescriptions.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said while the department maintains the drop box all year round, it also wants to take part in this nationwide push to dispose of drugs safely. During the April 2017 drug take back day the department collected 104 pounds of drugs which were disposed of by the DEA.

If you are unable to make it to the drop day, items may be dropped off at other times. Direct questions to the department by calling 872-2251.