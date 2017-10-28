Nov. 3 deadline for local veteran names on county marker

Time is running out to get names added to the Montague County Veterans’ Monument in time for the Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day ceremonies.

The deadline to be included is Nov. 3. Colm Murphy, veteran’s service officer, said thanks to some generous donations there will be no charge for the first 20 names.

Application forms can be found online at the Montague County website at: www.co.montague.tx.us. They also can be picked up at the VSO office in the courthouse at Montague. Call 894-6171 for additional information.

Veterans must be honorably discharged or be currently on active duty or in the National Guard, and a current or former resident of Montague County. The applicant needs a proof of service (DD214 form) and a completed application. Regular cost for names is $50.