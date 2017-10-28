One week left in election early voting

Texas voters have one more week to cast their ballots early for the Nov. 7 general election.

As the first week of early voting came to a close, Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said 235 ballots had been cast across four locations in the county.

The totals by locations as of Friday were:

Bowie – 167

Nocona – 13

Saint Jo – 31

Montague – 24

Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at four locations: Montague County Courthouse Annex, City of Bowie Community Room, Nocona Community Center and Saint Jo Civic Center.

On Oct. 31 there will be extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montague Courthouse Annex location only.

