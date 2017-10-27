Roy E. Kaufman

January 1, 1939 – October 25, 2017

NOCONA – Roy E. Kaufman, 78, died on Oct. 25, 2017 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Nocona Hills Community Church with the Pastor Ron Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Kaufman was born on Jan. 1, 1939 in Kingston, OK to Cleo Walter Kaufman and Lorene Moses Kaufman. He married Susan Dowdy on Sept. 10, 1977 in Pueblo, CO. Kaufman was a missile maintenance tech for 33 years and affiliated with the Nocona Hills Community Church.

He is preceded in death by parents.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kaufman, Nocona; son, Roy Michael Kaufman, Henrietta; sister, Pearlee Barker, Oklahoma City, OK and two grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers make memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.