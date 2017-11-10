Saint Jo losing two more staffers

The Saint Jo City Council will try to get some business handled before it loses the city secretary and judge as it meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Saint Jo Civic Center.

City Secretary Sherri Davis and Judge Patty Hale submitted their resignations two weeks ago effective Oct. 12. The council also is working without a mayor as Danny Steadham resigned the same night.

The resignations were accepted on Sept. 26 and began advertising for a city secretary.

Wednesday’s agenda opens with an executive session that notes discussion of personnel for mayor, city secretary, court clerk, city judge and public works manager. The public works manager and one of his staff also have resigned.

