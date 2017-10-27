Wesley Don Russell

November 26, 1968 – October 22, 2017

NOCONA – Wesley Don Russell, 48, died on Oct. 22, 2017.

A visitation was at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Bethel Baptist in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona with Minister Mike Miller officiating. Burial followed.

Russell was born on Nov. 26, 1968 in Nocona to Don L. and Brenda Russell and was a graduate of Nocona High School class of ‘87.

Russell enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for five years as an electronics and hydraulics engineer, and fought during desert storm.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served the church in numerous rolls. Russell currently had the position of vice president of manufacturing at his company Aquasana, that he co-founded in 1997. He also had an executive roll for K&D Plastics, International Purity and Branson Ultrasonics.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Don L. and Brenda Russell; and grandparents, Alfred L. Russell and Elbert and Lillian Horner.

He is survived by his three daughters, Taylor, Lubbock, Gabrielle, Bridgeport and Piper, Bridgeport; sister, LaDonna Turner, Hico ; two nephews; brother, Derek Kewley, Clumbia, MO; and grandmother, Zerita Russell, Nocona.

Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.