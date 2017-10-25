Winkler, Morman advance to state meet

Prairie Valley’s William Winkler ran a 18:57.16 at regionals for a 20th place finish and a spot in the class 1A University Scholastic League state meet on Monday.

Meanwhile, Saint Jo’s Logan Morman ran his way to a 22nd place finish with a time of 18:58.09 and also earned a spot at state.

The two competitors will run on Nov. 4 at Old Settlers Park Round Rock.

“I’m extremely proud of William,” said Cross Country Coach Zac Tabor. “He has worked very hard, and was able to shave two points off his time from last year at that same course.”

The boys ran 5,000-meters against 141 runners and 20 teams.

