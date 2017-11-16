16 apply for Bowie CM job; application process goes to December

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Ricky Tow as its Tuesday night meeting and tabled action on setting a deadline to stop accepting applications until the Dec. 12 meeting.

Tow’s last day is Nov. 17, after working as city administrator since April 2013. He resigned Oct. 20 to take the city manager position in the City of Gladewater.

Outgoing Mayor Scott Davis asked the council how it wanted to proceed with the application process and there was consensus to take plenty of time in reviewing applicants. With several new council members and a new mayor coming in, members agreed they would like the new panel to be in place before taking action.

