Cantwell makes All-State team, 3 earn Academic All-State

The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its 2017-18 Cross Country All-State teams, which includes Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell in the Class 3A Division.

Cantwell is one of 34 runners to earn the honor. She had a 19th place finish at the Class 3A University Interscholastic League State Meet at Round Rock on Nov. 4 with a personal best time of 12.21.2.

“Kamryn is such a great runner, she’s talented and accomplished something with other commitments, volleyball and getting ready for basketball, weighing on her mind. I think it speaks volumes to her as a person and as an athlete,” said Bowie Cross Country Coach Chuck Hall.

Two Lady Rabbit runners were also named to the TGCA Academic All-State Team with Olivia Henry and Madison Hill featured in the Class 3A Division.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.