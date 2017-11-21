B.J. Rainey

October 31, 1973 – November 15, 2017

RINGGOLD – B.J. Rainey, 44, died Nov. 15, 2017 in Nocona, TX.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.

B.J. was born in Allegan, MI to William Traxler and Sandra Julian. She graduated from Little Elm High School in 1992. On Jan. 18, 1997 she married Tim Rainey, and together they raised two children.

B.J. worked 17 years for Montague County as an adult probation officer and in her spare time enjoyed photography. She was very involved in AG, 4H and FFA.

She also served on the County Livestock Show Board and the Gold-Burg School Board. Rainey was a volunteer for the Ringgold Fire Department and started the Toys for Tots Program in Montague County and surrounding areas. B.J. was known for her desire to give a helping hand, and would tend to others before herself. She will be remembered a loving wife, mother and friend.

She is survived by her husband Tim Rainey, Ringgold; father, William Traxler, Little Elm; mother, Sandra Devault and husband Randy, Little Elm; son, Chandler Rainey and girlfriend Hailey Kelly, Ringgold; daughter, Ashley Rainey, Ringgold; granddaughter, Aubrey Rainey, Ringgold; sisters, Kathy Hamilton, Little Elm and Marty Corn, Farmersville; step-brother, Randal Devault, Grand Prairie; grandmother, Gertrude Walker, Michigan; father-in-law, Lloyd Foster, Ringgold and mother-in-law Kathy Foster, Sunset.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to B.J. Rainey 4H Scholarship Fund at Legend Bank P.O. BOX 1081, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Paid publication