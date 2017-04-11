BHS Bass Club competes at Lake Lewisville

The Bowie High School Bass Club faced tough fishing conditions in its second tournament of the 2017-2018 season, but persistence paid off and two teams came away with four fish.

Blake Allen and Will Hamilton caught four fish for 8.86 pounds, earning them a 22nd place finish.

Lane Hopson also caught four fish, totaling 7.68 pounds for 31st place, while Christian Sanchez and Carson Morris caught one for 5.27 pounds.

Ian Ashley and Hunter Pullen also fished on Saturday, catching one weighing 2.41 pounds.

“Nobody caught a limit, but several teams caught fish. They did well considering the fishing was tough,” said BHS Bass Club Sponsor Toni Stone. “Only 299 caught fish, which is half as many that usually does.”

