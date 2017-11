The Bowie City Council is expected to formally accept the resignation of City Manager Ricky Tow when it meets at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Tow submitted his resignation to Mayor Scott Davis on Oct. 20 after he was offered the city manager job at Gladewater. His resignation would be effective Nov. 17.

City officials have posted the job on the Texas Municipal League jobs website and published it in other media.

