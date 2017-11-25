Bowie defeats Krum 63-52 in season opener

The season-opener for the Bowie Jackrabbits did not disappoint as the top-ranked team came away with a 63-52 win against Krum.

Four Jackrabbits put at least five points on the scoreboard during the win.

The Mosley brothers powered the offense, with Gary leading the scoring with 20 points and Daniel right behind with 19.

Kason Spikes put in another 11 points while Justin Franklin had five, leaving fifth-year Head Bowie Basketball Coach Doug Boxell cautiously optimistic on the season outlook.

“It was the first game and Krum’s third, so it felt a little rusty,” said Boxell. “We are just starting the season out and I am encouraged about some things but there are still a lot of things to work on.”

