Bowie drops to Jim Ned

The start to the Bi-District Class 3A Division I playoff game against Jim Ned kicked off much like the start of the Jackrabbits season – a little rocky. Bowie came up short losing 34-29.

The team went 1-4 in the pre-district season, leaving many fans concerned about the Jackrabbits chances of advancing to the post season. However, the tenacity of the 2017 Jackrabbit team showed and they finished district 3-2 to earn their spot in the Bi-District round.

“The game was like our season, it didn’t start out very well and it would have been easy to give up on it, but the seniors and everybody else kept fighting. We went into the playoffs and gave ourselves a chance to win a playoff game,” explained Bowie Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dylan Stark. “They never quit and did everything we asked of them.”

