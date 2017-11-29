Bowie Fire Department opens toy drive

The Bowie Fire Department’s annual “Toys for Tots” drive has begun.

Volunteers from the department will set up outside of Walmart on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from now until Christmas.

This effort had humble beginnings more than 10 years ago, as firemen and a few others brought toys to the station during a period of a few weeks. Then, they were distributed to families in need across the area.

Then, in 2012, the needs and effort were increased. Walmart began partnering with the fire department as firemen sat up at the store.

The department went from helping 20-25 families to now serving about 75 or more. All of this has been possible as the community has joined in wholeheartedly to help minister to families in need.

The fire department hopes to once again help many families and with your continued support, it can be done.If you are a family in need of help, come by the fire station. There is an application process to make sure the department has the correct information and needs