Bowie Friends of the Library book sale Nov. 8-11

The fall book sale benefitting the Bowie Public Library begins on Nov. 8 and continues through Nov. 11 in the Bowie Community Room.

The Friends of the Library organization sponsors this fund raising project to benefit the Bowie library. Don’t miss the opportunity to find treasures in the great selection of paperbacks, children’s books and hardbound books of all kinds.

Do you have books that you want to contribute? Make sure they are at the library by Nov. 7.

Your donations will be appreciated.

The sale schedule will be: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 8; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Nov. 9; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 10; and 9 a.m. – noon Nov. 11.