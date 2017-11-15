Bowie negotiates EPA fines

The City of Bowie has closed out an Environmental Protection Agency audit clearing up documentation issues that resulted in a $1,920 fine for the city.

While that fine may seem high, it was negotiated down from $4,800 in fines.

City Manager Ricky Tow told the city council last week the action stems from a 7.5 hour audit in July at the water treatment plant.

There were several sections of the review which is conducted every five years for certain “hazards,” and every three years for certain compliance and practices.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.