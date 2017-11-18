Bowie Trustees reorganize on Monday

The Bowie School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the administration building.

Elections results will be canvassed and new officials will take the oath of office. The board also will be reorganized with

the election of officers. Newly elected trustees are Guy Green and Kenny Miller, and returning trustee Brenda Ogle.

In action items the board will consider requests for qualifications for a possible district

efficiency and facility improvement project. Specific work may focus on installing energy efficient equipment for heating and cooling.

District and campus improvement plans for 2017-18 will be approved,

along with the wellness policy and student transfer list. The board also may decide on purchasing a new school vehicle.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will discuss the Texas Association of School Boards Planning presentation. He also will report on the school health advisory council and board training opportunities.

Monthly reports will be made by the principals, finance officer and curriculum director.