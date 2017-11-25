Bowie Volunteer Fire Department presents awards

Danny Byler received the Fireman of the Year Award presented at the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department dinner this week. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

The City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department family celebrated its past year recognizing long serving firefighters and honoring those who went above and beyond.
The 36-member department gathered with their families Monday night for the annual Thanksgiving week dinner.
Kelly Tomlin received the Roy Gene Williams Award, which honors a volunteer firefighter selected by the volunteers. Danny Byler received the Fireman of the Year Award.

Read the full story and see more photos in the weekend News.

