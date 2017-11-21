Brandon Lee Duncan

December 28, 1992 – November 16, 2017

CHICO – Brandon Lee Duncan, 24, passed away Nov. 16, 2017 in Chico, TX.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home with Gregg Shaw officiating. Burial followed in Montague Cemetery.

Brandon was born on Dec. 28, 1992 in Denton to Scotty and Melissa Duncan. He graduated from North Hills Private School in Millsap. He worked as a welder in West Texas and in construction. He was an avid outdoors man, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His niece Audree meant the world to him.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents and uncle, Bruce Paul.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Scotty and Melissa Duncan, Chico; brother, Chason Duncan and wife Amanda, Chico; niece, Audree Duncan, Weatherford; grandparents, Jim and Sue Duncan, Bridgeport and Elmer and Margaret Hunt, Bowie; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication