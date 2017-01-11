Brock dominates at Jackrabbit Stadium

The Brock Eagles handed the Bowie High School football team a harsh 6-71 defeat on Friday night, but the Jackrabbits are promising to put the tough loss behind them and focus on the last two games of the season.

A strong first quarter and a struggle to maintain that seemed to be a theme for Montague County football Friday night, and the Jackrabbits were no different.

Rylan Dorman scored the only touchdown of the night for the Jackrabbits early in the game with a 24-yard pass from Matthew Wallace.

