Caleb Diehl case gets ‘new eyes’ from sheriff’s office

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas hopes a “fresh set of eyes” can provide new direction in the disappearance of Caleb Diehl and other cold cases within the county.

Kevin Benton, retired 30-year law officer, has joined the sheriff’s team as a part-time investigator and coordinator of the crime prevention program. Benton retired from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in August.

Thomas said there is simply not enough staff dedicated to handle investigations, so when the opportunity to bring Benton onboard came up even for one or two days a week the sheriff grabbed it.

“We had a small amount of money in part time which we didn’t use, so I was able to bring him in. Since he retired he needed something to do,” laughed Thomas. “When you surround yourself with good, knowledgeable people it lessens the pressure in some areas.”

