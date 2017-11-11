Ceremonies to celebrate our veterans

Montague County will honor and celebrate its veterans at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the county veteran’s monument at the courthouse.

Colm Murphy, veterans service officer, said the guest speaker will be Mike Hughes, a six-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Hughes, who lives at Gainesville, trains horses and has produced multiple world champions. He was named Who’s Who of the South and recognized as Outstanding Rancher of the Year in the U.S. He also designs a line of women’s clothing.

The Patriot Guard will make a flag presentation and there will be a jet fly-over. Members of the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558 will serve a cookout lunch as a fundraiser for its military heritage park. Another highlight will be the unveiling of new county veteran’s names engraved on the monument.