City of Nocona receives four bids on Justin Building project

The City of Nocona received four bids for renovation of the former Justin Building into a downtown community center and the city council is expected to award a bid during its Nov. 13 meeting.

City Manager Lynn Henley said the bids ranged from a low of about $725,000 to a high of $847,777.

The proposals, opened this past Tuesday, have been forwarded to Level 5 Architects for review. The company is expected to make a recommendation at the Monday session.

Trinity Hughes, Wichita Falls was the low bidder at $725,000. Cunningham Clark Construction was next at $748,500, followed by Santa Rosa Construction, $838,186 and JC Commercial Inc., at $847,777.

